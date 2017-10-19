What, When & Why to GO

by ·

This Week’s Fun Fact comes with a Where-At with Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation’s Kathy Uhler

Did you know…There are seven kinds of owls that call Penn’s Woods home? From the smallest, the Saw Whet Owl is only seven inches tall and averages a mere three ounces; to the largest the Great Horned Owl at almost two feet tall and weighing three pounds!

Don’t miss… Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation as they share more interesting facts presenting “Creatures of the Night” alongside live furry and feathery friends 1p.m. and 2p.m. October 21 in the pavilion at Bushkill Falls!

Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation

Sharing Educational Programs Across the Region

570-402-0223

Learn more at: poconowildlife.com