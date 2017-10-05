43rd Annual Harvest Festival Returns to Quiet Valley with trades of days gone by

by ·

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will host its 43rd Annual Harvest Festival 10a.m. to 5p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 7th and 8th. Themed The Forgotten Arts & Crafts, this year’s festival will explore unique crafts of early years preserved by artisans for today’s audience. Tin smithing, chair and hay fork, even clock making displays draw all in for a gaze; while traditional skills like scrapple, apple butter and candle creations captivate senses.

Don’t miss all the amazing Harvest Festival highlights. The Civil War Encampment, with 142nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Co. G, portrays drills and everyday life of soldiers during this important time in our nation. While a variety of activities like pumpkin decorating, pony and horse drawn wagon rides; to old-fashion games and hands-on heritage craft areas offer kids the chance to experience how fun was done in days gone by.