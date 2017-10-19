by ·

“That’s the special touch of a Bed & Breakfast,” smiles Mountaintop Lodge at Lake Naomi Hospitality Manager Carolyn Keiper.

Pointing out perks throughout this Pocono Pines stay-cation, like a laid back setting plus personalized service, she adds, “We’re here to help you plan out your days.”

With weekend getaways certainly saturating the summer season, midweek at Mountaintop makes it even more appealing! Sharing a secret to savings, Keiper notes guests that stay Tuesday through Thursday get 25% off their stay!

Time at Mountaintop Lodge is utterly appealing with a cooked to order breakfast each morning, along with free parking and Wi-Fi. Use of absolutely luxurious Lake Naomi Club amenities during your stay consist of access to any of seven beaches surrounding a 277 acre lake, two outdoor pools, plus a Community Center filled with options including an indoor pool.

Convenience is key as this where-to-be has a Coffee & Pastry Shop situated right in the Bed & Breakfast set to satisfy that sweet tooth or desire for a cafe´ boost; while exclusive Club restaurants cater to those lunch and dinner cuisine cravings. An informed team of talented individuals also accommodate surrounding area inquiries from boutique shopping, to top spots for stopping to soak in some scenery.

So set aside a Tuesday time to arrive with three nights reserved for you-time. With Mountaintop Lodge at Lake Naomi just a short drive from New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia in the Pocono Mountains; you’ll spend less time traveling and more time unraveling.

Book Your Midweek Stay Today

Mountaintop Lodge at Lake Naomi

2137 Route 940 in Pocono Pines PA

570.646.6636