NIGHT Aerial Ropes. Zip Line Rides. Haunted Trail…OH MY!

As autumn ignites chilling challenges set to clinch Halloween’s ominous advance; Pocono TreeVentures fall favorite Hallowscream Nights takes darkness to great heights with aerial ropes, zip line rides plus a haunted trail that’s a scream!

Take to the trees to get your ropes course and dual racing zip line fix. Then get set for a seated scream as live actors, Hauntologist concoctions and all those things that go bump in the night, create quite the Haunted Hay Ride fright. Afterwards, chill out in your comfy lawn chair and stare at a scare movie under the stars or paint-a-pumpkin for a calming relief.

“Hallowscream Nights are perfect for anyone who likes to spend time outdoors mixed with Halloween fun,” smiles TreeVentures’ Loretta Porvaznik.

Adding, “Being able to climb through trees and zip line in the dark make it unique to other Halloween scare experiences,” she invites guests to consider a time-away stay filled with thrills that include activity vouchers and accommodations for those who prefer to make it a weekend situation.

Whether a villa package or thoughts of an evening plan, Hallowscream Nights’ clever mix fulfills cravings for just about any Halloween fix. Off Interstate 80 on Route 209 in Bushkill, Pocono TreeVentures’ realm of outdoor excitement makes a fun-filled Pocono Mountains a fast way to get your scream on!