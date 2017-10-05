PSAA SKI for FREE 4th & 5th Grade Snow Pass Time!

by ·

“Humans were never meant to hibernate”- an adage Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (PSAA) infuses to inspire families to chill-outdoors and experience the thrill of winter snow sports.

As such, for nearly fifteen years PSAA has carried on a gift-of-go Snow Pass Program dedicated to inviting 4th and 5th graders outside for a ride and ski or snowboard up to three times for FREE at participating Pennsylvania area ski resorts. There’s even a FREE beginner lift, lesson and rental package; plus 50% off the package for an accompanying adult.

“We have found that fourth and fifth graders are at the ideal age to learn a new sport with ease and to excel rapidly,” explained PSAA Executive Director Linda Irvin.

Adding, “Through the Snowpass Program an on-mountain experience, students can see the lessons of their 4th & 5th grade science studies in action (such as water resources at work, geology structure, and the physics of lift mechanics).”

Issued on a first-come, first-serve basis, all are encouraged to apply online today. Folks from in and across state lines are invited to signup. A $35 processing fee applies prior to December 1 then $40 after.