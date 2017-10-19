The Lost Trails: Finding Outdoor Scenery & ATV the Way to Be

by ·

When looking for the right mix of exhilaration and scenic recreation, The Lost Trails ATV Adventures flat-out delivers integrating the thrill of the ride with exquisite vista vantage points. Situated just outside Scranton, riders can cut loose on over 2,000 acres of some of the best terrain in the Pocono Mountains.

A variety of changing mapped, marked and color coded trails take you from Mild to Wild, Scenic Ridges, Rock Crawls and Mud Runs with just the right dose of Meandering Lazy Trails throughout the mountainside.

Introducing ATV adventures to all ages, Lost Trails offers kids a Mini-Moto 1/4 mile track filled with mini jumps and banked turns; plus, a Pee-Wee 1/4 mile trail circuit with a swooping turn and hill climb. The Boneyard brings on five miles of twisting, turning treks in a mini ATV park. Mud bogs and an assortment of obstacles create a fun area for adults to join kids.

No machine? No worries—Guided Tours include an ATV, helmet and guide for a “leisurely but technical” ride. There’s even a Wildcat Off-Road Excursion version where passengers buckle up while your driver takes control of a two seat or four seat Wildcat following a guide.

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures

Open 9a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday

GPS Address: 1000 Dunham Drive, Dunmore, PA, 18512

Reservations Required – Book Your Tour 570-730-8131

Find New Ways to Explore at ridelosttrails.com