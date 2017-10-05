What a set of Fine Festivals this weekend & next…

by ·

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, one of the top Pocono Mountains resorts, has quite a reputation for hosting amazing outdoor events of all sorts. Harnessing sensational seasonal transitions, the destination invites guests to two more fall favorites, Autumn Timber Festival along with Pocono Food Truck Festival & Art on the Mountain.

Autumn Timber Festival returns 11a.m. to 5p.m. Columbus holiday weekend, October 7th and 8th, with exhilarating shows and activities the entire family can enjoy! Find head-to-head lumberjack competitions with Ironjack Timber Team performing three shows daily; plus blacksmithing demos by Jim Doherty and chainsaw sculpting.

Enjoy the authentic Appalachian acoustic sounds of Lost Ramblers Bluegrass Band and back-country rhythm of The Sidekicks performing both days. Squeal with delight at the sight of Sue Wee Pig & Ugly Pig Races, Time Traveling Medicine Magic Show, Paul Bunyan Stilt Walker & Juggling and more.

Stick around as Pocono Food Truck Festival rolls right into town 11a.m. to 5p.m. October 14th and 15th welcoming all to devour the fine fare of more than 25 food trucks from across the Pocono Mountains, Lehigh Valley, New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. Considered some of the “best food on wheels,” this savory selection delivers delicious “street eats” plus it’s paired with amazing must see treats.

Art on the Mountain show and sale joins the Pocono Food Truck Festival featuring the fine works of over 65 phenomenal artisans from photographers and painters; to sculptors, carvers and crafters.

Advance discount tickets are available online with a portion of each Pocono Food Truck Festival & Art on the Mountain paid admission going to the VALOR Clinic Foundation – dedicated to helping our veterans through the process of recovering and rebuilding.