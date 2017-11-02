Train to-dos

by ·

Veterans Day November 11—a date recognized throughout our nation for memorializing the sacrifices made by not only our military veterans but also their loved ones, offers a ton of opportunities to blow off a little steam and enjoy a day together.

This year why not celebrate at Steamtown with no cost admission to park grounds, the Visitor Center along with History, Roadhouse and Technology museums. Effective October 1, the National Historic Site announced entrance fees are a thing of the past in an effort to increase daily visitation and provide an even more pleasant situation for families and guests to enjoy.

In an October 4 statement, Park Superintendent Debbie Conway commented, “This was really an easy decision to make,” adding, “We will continue to charge fees for train services and for special events and programs in order to recover our operating costs.”

Steamtown National Historic Site is located on South Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton. Its trains, museums and exhibits allow visitors to explore the history, technology and tales of steam railroading in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Keeping on track with where phenomenal railway opportunities are at leads us to tell one and all of The Great Stroudsburg Train Show, 8a.m. to 1p.m. November 19th in Reeders. Explore this annual tradition as the 34rd exhibition indulges model train enthusiasts with operating layouts in HO, N and O gauge. There’s prize drawings plus dealers in model train categories that include K-Line, Lionel, MTR, Williams, LGB, even Thomas the Tank Engine making this a family friendly “see” you’ll all want to be!