Annual Holiday Arts Festival returns November 25th & 26th

Satisfy ALL your “giving” senses with a post-Thanksgiving feast for the eyes thanks to the 13th Annual Holiday Arts Festival at Skytop Lodge, Saturday, November 25th and Sunday, the 26th.

Pocono Mountain Arts Council continues to astound with this “shopping and browsing event” introducing all to the wonders of the region. An exciting mix of new and familiar favorites will be on hand as artists and artisans share not only their latest creations, but insight on the thought process involved.

“Knowing a bit about the piece you’re buying and the person who has created it always adds enjoyment to your discovery,” is Pocono Mountain Arts Council’s perfectly perceptive reasoning to plan an after holiday outing with friends or family as treasures acquired will continue to inspire for years to come.

From functional and decorative pottery, metalwork and fused glass; to handmade dolls, fine apparel and wood-turned accessories, all prove variety is the spice of life with opportunities for all.

Continuing the tradition of supporting young artists, a showcase of developing student artwork from Pocono Homeschoolers Association and Evergreen School shares the area’s emerging talent in works like oils, acrylics and mixed media.

Admission is free with the resort’s exquisite Executive Conference Center hosting the event.