34th Annual Artisans Marketplace returns THIS WEEKEND!

Days before Thanksgiving deliver delights as Saturday and Sunday, November 18th and 19th transform Waverly Community House into a host full of handmade crafts sure to excite with the 34th Annual Artisans’ Marketplace.

Sponsored by Waverly General Store, this showcase of select artists and craftspeople is sure to enhance prospects of capturing just the right gift as juried participation translates to an ideal situation. Sharing items in a variety of mediums like photography, painting and ceramics; plus jewelry design, basketry, textiles and more you’re in for a well balance blend of opportunities.

A exhibit of small works less than 16″ in any direction themed “Winter” will also be on display in The Small Works Gallery at The Comm adds to “the seen” featuring winning submissions of local and regional artists. Add in a catered luncheon option and homemade desserts for sale in the Comm Bake Shop 11:30 to 2 each day and you have the makings of a great day out.

A $5 admission opens doors to both show days—Saturday 10a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday 11 to 4p.m. Proceeds benefit Waverly Community House.