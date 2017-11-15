Putting a Face to the Place

by ·

Let’s start our Small Business Any Day segment with a reminder. While the official Small Business Saturday suggests supporting our small business owners, friends and neighbors November 25th; let’s savor a significant point with why to react and consider a visit any day.

Supporting those who support the community—was, is, and always will be an important fact for shopping any and all of these establishments. Throw in the opportunity to meet and greet those who craft the wares you’ll soon treasure adds an immeasurable value.

See why, This Week in the Poconos will continue to go above and beyond inspiring visits to go, starting with a few friend “exhibits” below.

Established in 1973, Hutton Metalcrafts, Inc. has been offering solid copper lanterns, wall art and pewter ornaments for over 40 years. In the shop daily, owners Thomas and Xian Hutton invite all to come by and see what they’ve been making. Whether eager to experience two log cabin showrooms filled with astounding pieces; or interested having these amazingly artistic individuals create your own unique item, Hutton’s has the ideal answer to any gift or home decor uncertainty.

Making quality candles for a great price since the 1960’s, House of Candles offers hand poured candles that include a full line of super scented jar, votive and pillar candles in a variety of sizes. Known as the “oldest candle shop in the mountains,” owners Ed and Debra Coover, joined by tremendously talented carvers, carry on the tradition of providing one of the largest hand carved candle selections available.

Want a little personalization…where else can you consider a themed candle or hand dipped figurine that suits any holiday or birthday situation.

October 2002, craftsmen Jeff and Maryann Warner brought their inspiration of opening a space for crafters and artists to showcase creations to life. Providing quality original arts and crafts, plus pottery created onsite; Village Crafter’s Gallery shares home decor and great gift giving ideas with an added opportunity—classes in a working pottery studio.

Since 1978, Judi and Karl Bendixen have evolved this popular destination from a country gift shop to much more to explore! Bendixen’s Bit of Country Giftware not only shares unique Pocono Mountains ware available in-store and online; it offers an opportunity to walk-thru and enjoy the experience of exquisite boutique shopping. Whether looking for ideal mountain memorabilia or that special present for anyone from kids to the not-as-young friends and loved ones; one look-see and you’ll be hooked with routine stops to shop.

With 35 years experience, George Smith’s dedication to providing high quality products and installation for client’s homes is clearly shown. Consider name placement on a business the promise to deliver results, with a reputation that surpasses expectations. Whether looking for hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile or carpet flooring for one room or a whole house; George Smith Flooring’s fair price with no hidden costs motto serves as more than sufficient reason to go stop in the showroom or call for a free estimate.