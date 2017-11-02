Kalahari: Set to Savor Success of Expanding Flavors at the Pocono Mountains Address

by ·

Excitement builds as Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Pocono prepares to welcome B-Lux Grill & Bar mania! Scrumptious burgers, fries and shakes hand crafted from scratch; make the Pocono Manor mega destination ready to attract friends and families alike for a bite plus entertaining sight.

Sit back and relax as screens share the latest sporting event scene; while a clever mix of familiar and unique cuisine delightfully dive into practically any taste bud challenge. Branded a success for folding in fresh locally sourced ingredients; the venue’s comfortable engaging atmosphere and succulent menu is destine to be a hit.