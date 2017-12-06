Hawley Winterfest Returns THIS WEEKEND!

by ·

Hawley Winterfest defines wonderful Pocono Mountains winter play with three days featuring over 50 events December 8th through 10th. Experience the charming town of Hawley as local merchants make way for popular favorites mixed with magnificent merriment the whole family will enjoy.

Friday festivities include a blend of open house opportunities and more in-store. Hospitality, the uniform continuity, has free gifts with purchase plus a cookie or two from more than a few prospects. Traditional and Victorian caroling can be also expected with talented performers participating in a concert at Hawley United Methodist Church.

Saturday events share a sense of holiday delights with sights, scents and sounds all around; in addition to free Winterfest Shuttle service operating 10a.m. to 5p.m. through town. The Historic House Tour has four exquisite homes opening doors to a map self-guided way to explore Delaware and Hudson Canal Lock house dating as far back as the 1820’s. Get ready for a repeat treat with the 17th annual Cookie Walk curbing any cooking anxiety as 35 varieties can pose as your own tray.

Horse and Carriage and Wagon, as well as Santa Winterfest Flyer on the Stourbridge Line join a lengthy list in Saturday -and- Sunday memory making experiences so consider this just a taste of what’s to come at Hawley Winterfest!

Hawley Winterfest