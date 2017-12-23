3…2…1 HAPPY NEW CHEER

Celebrate in or out with a variety of phenomenal restaurant choices and shops with deliciously awesome dining options you’ll have an awesome time wherever you dine.
The Butcher Shoppe shares a variety of unique steaks, cutlets and chops to try something new. Then don’t forget to add dessert to the menu with Pocono Cheesecake Factory featuring scrumptious pastry choices.
Want a bit more with melodic voices to adore?
How about dancing galore for the mature crowd in store?
CHECKOUT THESE DECEMBER 31st MUST SEES
Blue Mountain Resort
Slopeside Pub & Grill
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH
PACKAGE 1 Dinner & Dancing $75
PACKAGE 2 Dancing into 2018 $20
Fills fast so purchase your per person tickets while they last
Grab a Glimpse at Package Details & Menu
PRE-HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE
Jack Frost
E-2000
FRIDAY
DECEMBER 29
BANDANA BROTHERS
2p.m. – 6p.m.
SATURDAY
DECEMBER 30
KARTUNE
3p.m. – 7p.m.
SUNDAY
DECEMBER 31
HOT STEW
2p.m. – 6p.m.