3…2…1 HAPPY NEW CHEER

Celebrate in or out with a variety of phenomenal restaurant choices and shops with deliciously awesome dining options you’ll have an awesome time wherever you dine.

The Butcher Shoppe shares a variety of unique steaks, cutlets and chops to try something new. Then don’t forget to add dessert to the menu with Pocono Cheesecake Factory featuring scrumptious pastry choices.

Want a bit more with melodic voices to adore?

How about dancing galore for the mature crowd in store?

CHECKOUT THESE DECEMBER 31st MUST SEES

Blue Mountain Resort

Slopeside Pub & Grill

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

PACKAGE 1 Dinner & Dancing $75

PACKAGE 2 Dancing into 2018 $20

Fills fast so purchase your per person tickets while they last

Grab a Glimpse at Package Details & Menu

PRE-HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE

Jack Frost

E-2000

FRIDAY

DECEMBER 29

BANDANA BROTHERS

2p.m. – 6p.m.

SATURDAY

DECEMBER 30

KARTUNE

3p.m. – 7p.m.

SUNDAY

DECEMBER 31

HOT STEW

2p.m. – 6p.m.

BIG BOULDER

T-Bar

FRIDAY

DECEMBER 29

DYNAMIC DUO

3p.m. – 7p.m.

SATURDAY

DECEMBER 30

LEIGHANN & COMPANY

4p.m. – 8p.m.