at the Starting Gate…

by ·

Starting Gate Action Sports, just minutes from Shawnee in Bushkill, welcomes the opportunity to dice a bit of advice -before- the ice. This action sports one-stop-shop for equipment like skis, snowboards, apparel, and rentals, is also holds a high reputation for guidance.

At the forefront of advice, Starting Gate offers more than storefront merchandise with Mal Law graciously obliging this opportunity to connect with first-timers considering the sport.

“Take it slow,” he suggests.

Before conquering “The ultimate goal of carving turns,” Law adds warmth and comfort on the slopes as a means of avoiding unnecessary distractions.

Explaining “Proper clothing is vital,” he strongly recommends, “No blue jeans!”

Listing waterproof essentials like hats, gloves and insulated socks of the utmost importance for endurance, plus helmets for all ages, he closes in his list of Law(s) in Order to enjoy this magnificent means of experiencing the great outdoors.

Starting Gate Action Sports

5907 Milford Road in East Stroudsburg

570.588.4807

startinggateonline.com