Celebrate outdoors

Whether planning an evening for two or seeking family friendly fun to enjoy together as one; celebrate New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31st) as a date to be outdoors in the Pocono Mountains! Embrace the fact that this is a place to create a truly unique snow-memorable experience as the collection below tells where and why-to-go.
Don’t hesitate, order online in time to grab tickets to these great festivities that fill fast.
WHITE LIGHTNING
New Year’s Snowtubing Bash
$45 PER PERSON
INCLUDES
SNOWTUBING
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
FINISH AFTER 10p.m. WITH FIREWORKS
$10 BBQ FOOD VOUCHER
6-10p.m.
Fernwood Winter Fun Center
124 Golf Drive, East Stroudsburg
888.337.6966
WhiteLightningSnowTubing.com
JFBB
NYE Celebration
INCLUDES
SKIING, SNOWBOARDING & SNOWTUBING*
SPECTATORS WELCOME
8:30p.m. TORCHLIGHT PARADE
9p.m. FIREWORKS
*Holiday Rates Apply
Big Boulder
357 Big Boulder Drive, Lake Harmony
570.443.8425
JFBB.com
BLUE MOUNTAIN
New Year’s Eve Tubing Party
$55 PER PERSON ADULTS (21+)
$35 PER PERSON YOUTH (20 & UNDER)
INCLUDES
UNLIMITED TUBING
DJ MUSIC
DINNER & DESSERT
CHAMPAGNE TOAST (GUESTS 21+)
7p.m. with TUBING 8p.m. START
GUESTS MUST BE 36″ OR TALLER
WEATHER PERMITTING
Snowtubing Park & Adventure Center
1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton
610.826.7700
Fills up fast so order tickets online now SkiBlueMt.com