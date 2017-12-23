Celebrate outdoors

by ·

Whether planning an evening for two or seeking family friendly fun to enjoy together as one; celebrate New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31st) as a date to be outdoors in the Pocono Mountains! Embrace the fact that this is a place to create a truly unique snow-memorable experience as the collection below tells where and why-to-go.

Don’t hesitate, order online in time to grab tickets to these great festivities that fill fast.

WHITE LIGHTNING

New Year’s Snowtubing Bash

$45 PER PERSON

INCLUDES

SNOWTUBING

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

FINISH AFTER 10p.m. WITH FIREWORKS

$10 BBQ FOOD VOUCHER

6-10p.m.

Fernwood Winter Fun Center

124 Golf Drive, East Stroudsburg

888.337.6966

WhiteLightningSnowTubing.com

JFBB

NYE Celebration

INCLUDES

SKIING, SNOWBOARDING & SNOWTUBING*

SPECTATORS WELCOME

8:30p.m. TORCHLIGHT PARADE

9p.m. FIREWORKS

*Holiday Rates Apply

Big Boulder

357 Big Boulder Drive, Lake Harmony

570.443.8425

JFBB.com

BLUE MOUNTAIN

New Year’s Eve Tubing Party

$55 PER PERSON ADULTS (21+)

$35 PER PERSON YOUTH (20 & UNDER )

INCLUDES

UNLIMITED TUBING

DJ MUSIC

DINNER & DESSERT

CHAMPAGNE TOAST (GUESTS 21+)

7p.m. with TUBING 8p.m. START

GUESTS MUST BE 36″ OR TALLER

WEATHER PERMITTING

Snowtubing Park & Adventure Center

1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton

610.826.7700

Fills up fast so order tickets online now SkiBlueMt.com

Now you’ve seen how to ring in the New Year,

Why not consider a season’s reason to

snow tube, snowboard and ski here

UNDER THE STARS