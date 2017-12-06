Country Junction continues Santa’s Winterfest FUNction going on NOW

by ·

Making this “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” a familiar motto reminding all to take the time to experience festive cheer; Country Junction’s Santa’s Winterfest makes it clear weekends in December offer a ton of fun.

From photos with Santa for kids or pets; to character Meet & Greets you’re set to check off kid-friendly festivities. Add in unique gifts even a complete pet store with reptiles, kittens and puppies to see; and caregivers and parents will be in their glory furnishing another phenomenal gift-giving story to last for years to come.

Often considered a great place to stroll with monumental sized figurines to be seen; this Lehighton site also has jellies, fudge and roasted peanuts for a short feast in-between.

Take time to schedule a Santa’s Winterfest stop-and-shop weekends 11a.m. to 4p.m. now thru December 23.