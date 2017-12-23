For the Love of Snowsports GO

by ·

As a well recognized East Coast snow sports sensation, the Pocono Mountains takes destination-pride sharing magnificent ski resorts that cater to every sort of skier, snowboarder and snowtuber. Ideally situated just a short drive from New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia regions is the reason enthusiasts spend more time on the slopes and less time traveling.

Sharing a key on where-to-be, this edition’s map pages help give an idea just how close a day of play is. Plus, a look to the right for “Before the ice” insight shows how properly preparing with what to wear there can heighten comfort and enjoyment.

While diamonds are practically everyone’s best friend; being aware there’s medium and beginner slopes, plus snowtubing options, offers opportunities to try a new experience. To help with that, we’ve folded in some of the hottest spots’ trail maps and stats to wrap-up all there is to know before you go.

Lastly, let’s not forget January is Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month across the nation! What better situation than to consider this as an exhilarating outdoor activity the entire family can enjoy whether here for the day, two or staying a few.

