The Briar Patch…bringing the holiday spirit to Thornhurst Nurseries

Whether honoring a long standing tradition or starting anew, The Briar Patch captures the holiday spirit with considerably more than a festive view. Focus on being a seasonal destination makes the Thornhurst Nurseries location lend an ideal atmosphere as guests stroll along the path past rows of wreaths and Christmas trees. Upon arriving at the rustic holiday shop, an immeasurable amount of holiday cheer, that’s lasted more than 20 years, has friends and families returning buy gifts and see the sights.

“Born from our love of the Christmas spirit dedicated to the child in all of us,” reads the plaque outside the quaint cabin doorway.

Step inside and senses arise with tempting aromatic hints of cinnamon and vanilla. Eyes instantly go wide capturing a magnificently restored sleigh surrounded by an array of folk art inspired creations. Brilliant gifts come to life with candles, boutique buys and clever home decor items tastefully aligned making this a festive find.

Lastly, let’s not forget great ganders like “The Deep Woods Santa.” Covered in corduroy from head-to-toe, this holiday figure shares hearty ho-ho-ho’s wherever he goes. Igniting shrieks of delight from old and young alike this time of year…come one…come all to experience The Briar Patch cheer.