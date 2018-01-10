January jump into resort savings & spotlights…

by ·

With Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month well underway across the nation, what better place to plan a play situation than the Pocono Mountains! Expert instructors tackle the task every season with a variety of skill levels learning to love reasons for getting out and enjoying the snow.

Whether a beginner or familiar with skiing and eager to meet a new set of boots with boarding; January suits all sorts ready for wintertime sports. World Snow Day, January 21, offers opportunities in line with carving costs that have sign-ups for lessons at steep discounts. While intriguing themed ideas to get outdoors can have you and yours more than eager to take on the endeavor.

Located 2 hours from New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware and a short drive outside New York and Philadelphia you’ll arrive in plenty of time to enjoy a day outside. Or, if a few days to try us on for size seems pretty sweet, area resorts like Kalahari also have packages enticing for “de-icing” after a day on the slopes.