Ski Big Bear celebrates Winter Carnival GREATs this Sunday

by ·

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain stirs up some snow-motivation with a day of play on the slopes Sunday, January 28 at the popular Winter Carnival. This dynamic destination encourages all to grab a lift ticket and get outdoors for some awesome family friendly fun.

Winter Carnival is a great motivator to try skiing or snowboarding for the day (and by all means later). Enjoy clever ways to experience winter sports including a Lollipop Scavenger Hunt! This sweet search sends skiers and riders out on beginner trails to seek out the pseudo suckers in the snow with chances to win a prize if you find a marked stick! Share and share alike is the motto in this lotto as it’s asked if you find more than one marked stick, you put it back giving others a chance to experience the thrill of the find.

Grab a group or go solo and enjoy Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain’s Winter Carnival then plan to stick around throughout the season with a lineup of exciting reasons why winter rocks in the Pocono Mountains!