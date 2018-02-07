Shawnee Playhouse shares a holiday weekend February 16, 17 & 18 where…

by ·



Sure Shakespeare shares this “sweet” rose reference poetically, but as Valentine’s Day approaches “star-crossed lovers” scenes seem to be a spectacular lean toward showbiz suggestions.

Shawnee Playhouse rose to the occasion hosting weekend “dates” 8p.m. February 16, 17 and 2p.m. the 18th to celebrate February as the month of romance so why not do something different? Enjoy dinner (or lunch) and see a play with a meal and show package at the Shawnee Playhouse.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet takes the stage in February. Produced by Rebel Stages and directed by Michael Gilbert, this timeless, tragic romance tells the tale of two young lovers kept apart by their feuding families and features a large talented cast, including Samantha Wagner as Juliet and Andrew Khouri as Romeo.

Meal and show packages can be booked at The Gem and Keystone, which is a short distance from the playhouse. Package pricing is $37 for lunch and show or $47 for dinner and show (all inclusive, including tip). Meal and show packages must be booked through the Box Office to ensure reservations. Ticket pricing for the show only is $19 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for ages 17 and under. *pricing does not include ticketing fees