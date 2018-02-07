February 9 Kicks off Crystal Cabin Fever!

by ·

Lakeville’s Sculpted Ice Works artisans have been masterfully carving away at over 100 tons of ice in anticipation of this year’s Crystal Cabin Fever Ice Festival February 9th to 25th. Considered one of the Poconos “Coolest” winter events, this year’s “Under the Big Top” theme is sure to be quite the scene.

Spectacular ice sights are in store like circus animals, fun houses, carousels, even interactive displays. Ride down a 50-foot dual run ice slide with a mini glide for little explorers. Enjoy a unique experience watching in awe as artists carve sculptures right before your eyes in daily demos, even weekend competitions noon until 4 February 11th and 24th.

Craving more? Antler Ridge wine tastings, a free cup of hot cocoa and carnival food stands lend a hand. Sit back by any outdoor bonfire and unwind before jumping back for warm up time with a factory tour and harvest museum.