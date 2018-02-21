Shawnee Shares More than One Flare for Snow Fun Starting THIS Weekend!

by ·

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area invites one and all to kick off snow-festival fun as Shawnee Winter Carnival returns Sunday, February 25th. This joyful atmosphere, sponsored by Shawnee Mountain and Coca-Cola, folds a ton of amusement into the mountain’s exhilarating mix of snow sport sensations with perks to joining the day’s celebration. Activities are open to all with ice sculptor demonstrations, vendors and product sampling; plus, entertainment, an outdoor BBQ and après ski party scheduled.

Think you’ve had all the fun you can handle for one day? Shawnee says no-way bringing amusing carnival chaos back with a March 18th Costume Carnival Day! Plan to come in full costume as this incentive to carry on festivities certainly has its perks. From a 1p.m. parade, contest and same day lift ticket persuasion; to the obvious—outrageous outfits visualization.