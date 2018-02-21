Ski for the Cure Repeats Astounding Feats this Saturday

by ·

Breast Cancer Awareness continues to carve a presence at JFBB as the 11th Annual Ski for the Cure inspires one and all to go pink for a cause February 24. With 100% of net proceeds dedicated to the local chapter of Susan G. Komen for the Cure Northern Pennsylvania Affiliate, it’s sure to be a monumental success.

Donating $2 of each Jack Frost lift ticket sold, skiers, snowtubers and snowboarders alike can say they’ve not only enjoyed a magnificent day on the slopes, they helped support an amazing cause. Inspirational events include Pledge Drive Ski-A-Thon, Pink Olympic Race Gates and a Dedication Run. Of course there are all sorts of familiar fun favorites like raffles, tricky trays and t-shirt sales offering opportunities to commemorate the occasion.

Calling last year’s efforts “epic” bringing in nearly $31,000 and taking the 10-year-total close to $236,800; JFBB Ski for the Cure Coordinator Bernie Oldroyd admits stakes are high to meet or beat numbers. With enthusiasm building and an outstanding organized team, he agrees exceeding expectations is absolutely achievable.