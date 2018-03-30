THIS WEEK…Let’s Dish Some Dining Details…

by ·

Dining in the Pocono Mountains offers an amazing experience with a variety of taste temptations. Seeking just the right feast is key in creating the ideal outing with indications for opportunities to enjoy a romantic or casual family situation.

Live entertainment from the area’s top talent provides a great experience to relax and enjoy a comfortable atmosphere at popular places like Barley Creek Brewing Company, Robert Christian’s, The French Manor and Crescent Lodge. Blending delicious cocktails and exquisite menu appeal with music, makes for a great couples getaway.

Finding the right kid-friendly fare can be found practically everywhere with a few destinations well worth mentioning. The Cook’s Corner Family Restaurant, Kalahari’s B-Lux, and Van Gilder’s Jubilee come naturally with the three sharing fun feasting options. Playfully named plates featuring familiar favorites like burgers and chicken fingers; plus, a few blending flavorful shakes and delightful dessert options into the mix has made these menus a top pick for kids and adults alike.

Moving on to take home treats has stop-in opportunities for grab n’ go great food. Holiday entertaining has its perks with pastry proving to be a top notch nibble. Pocono Cheesecake Factory’s freshly baked specialties set the tone with an assortment of sweet eats. Considering candy has Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop along with The Shoppes at American Candle making confection selection a task with barrels full of varieties.

Before planning a taste of the Poconos take time to peruse through a few What’s on the Menu listings with menu selections right at your fingertips to these fine destinations…