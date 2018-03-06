How Sweet It Is! Maple Sugaring Day is Back March 10th!

by ·

See how pure maple syrup is made at Monroe County Conservation District’s Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center sponsored Public Maple Sugaring Day 10a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday, March 10th. Tours, tastings and tantalizing presentations are set for all to enjoy as you join Environmental Educators on a journey through the Sugarbush.

A sure-to-be sensory delight, guests can join in the experience of a 90-minute tour with early methods of making maple syrup illustrating useful tips on tree identification and tapping. After, seal the deal with a taste of the sapling over hot pancakes.