March 18 St Patrick’s Day Parade set for Stroudsburg

Pocono Irish American Club’s mission to, “Promote and preserve Irish and American culture,” marches on with Sunday, March 18 marking another magnificent St. Patrick’s Day Parade date.

Starting 1:30p.m a two mile route along Main Street will gather onlookers out for a look-see through the Borough of Stroudsburg. Eastward on ending in East Stroudsburg, a seemingly endless tapestry of emerald green will be seen with generations of spectators enjoying participants as they make their way.

Humbled by being named this year’s Grand Marshal, Jim Cahill, Managing Partner of Pocono Manor Investors, considers the role, “One of the greatest honors of my life.”

Title sponsor Bob Kelly of Kelly Realty Group looks at the annual celebration, now in year 41 of fun as, “A great family atmosphere on Main Street.”

Go green and enjoy a sensational free Sunday scene surrounded by great food, fun and St. Patty’s Day fun with one of the Poconos most prominent parades.