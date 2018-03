by ·

As Pocono Mountains lush greenery begins blanketing the scenery, we prepare to bid a fond adieu to flurries igniting the impulse to share an a-DO for you to enjoy that last snow-go. Resorts across the region hosted a sensational season filled with skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing. A plan to spend a day or two with a sendoff has Shawnee Mountain Ski Area March’ing along to the tune of a two event view.