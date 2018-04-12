THIS WEEK’s Nature-Know

by ·

Viewing wildlife in their natural habitat can be a wonderful way to connect with nature. However, it’s important to observe certain safety precautions for you and the animals.

Don’t Feed the Bears…It reduces the risk of foraging and aggression towards people

Steer Clear of Mothers with Young…Never chase, or try to handle pups as mom’s likely close-by and her instinct to protect could turn good intentions into a dangerous situation

Resist the “Rescue” Temptation…If an animal appears distressed don’t approach, contact park rangers or animal control officers to aid

Keep Pets Leashed or Left at Home…Hiking with pets can be pleasant so use caution and keep them under control as the natural impulse to assertively run at something unfamiliar could hurt both animals.