THIS WEEK…Seek an April 28 Wine Festival Delight

An enticingly awesome way to celebrate the season switchover, Sculpted Ice Works welcomes the opportunity to share “Pennsylvania’s Premier Wineries” with Spring Thaw Ice & Wine Festival noon to 5p.m. April 28.

While this familiar Lakeville destination favors frost, rolling in live ice carving with a mix of entertainment, food, and local vendors; ignites a mature crowd reaction to want to join in all the action.

Sit back and “chill” with some scrumptious BBQ, craft shopping and more including an Ice Harvest Museum view plus factory tour. Experience tastes from some of the finest Pocono Mountains wineries like Antler Ridge, Grovedale, Renegade, Lucchi Family and Maiolatesi; including Deep Roots Hard Cider from Miller’s Orchard.

Tickets online in advance are $20. With at the door a few bucks more at $25. A “Designated Driver” ticket for $10 welcomes guests in to enjoy festivities without indulging in wineries.