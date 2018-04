by ·

As fishing season is upon us This Week’s fun fact comes from Jeff Woehrle of Woehrle’s Bait Shop in Mount Pocono.

Did you know the United States’ most popular bait for fishing actually comes from Canada? The Canadian Nightcrawler’s wiggly worth reflects in over 600 million worms imported each year.

That’s some pretty important imports, wouldn’t you agree?

