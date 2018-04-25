THIS WEEK…Experience Live Performances

by ·

Spring brings enthusiasm to expand entertainment opportunities with designations like Shawnee Playhouse, Barley Creek Brewing Company and Mohegan Sun Pocono offering unique ideas to go explore more. From daytime shows to evening options, April into May carries on in ways you’ve got to see!

Shawnee Playhouse opens its doors for a spin on The Wizard of Oz children’s show. Adding a twist; C&K Dance Theater ignites youth interest in ballet April 27 to 29.

Barley Creek Brewing Company continues introducing outstanding local performers with Live Music Saturday Nights from 8 to 11. Guests get two great worlds in one. Fabulous pub fare like wings, brick oven pizza and massive burgers even better; plus music at no cover charge makes this Tannersville spot a must see stop.

As Mohegan Sun Pocono harness racing gets well underway; warm weather wins in a May Kentucky Derby Day. All the southern charm without the drive; horse racing, champagne brunch and a Run for the Roses Hat Revenue can be viewed (though participation with a magnificent chapeau creation is way more fun).

Each adds variety whether seeking a kid-friendly or mature place to be. Go see…