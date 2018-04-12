NEXT WEEK in the Poconos…April 21 Have Fun & Reach New Heights!

by ·

As if you needed an incentive to want to fly, Pocono TreeVentures envisions “two free zip rides” an Earth Day reason why to enjoy April 21 tree-high 10a.m. to 4p.m.. Buy a ropes course ticket to take on this gratis-go and you’ll know just how great aerial adventures can be.

“Climbing through the trees and zipping through the sky is a unique way to celebrate Earth Day,” smiles Tree Ventures spokesperson Loretta Porvaznik.

Detailing the Bushkill destination’s thrill seekers throw-in to nature appreciation; she lists 66 elements and five courses with multi-level platforms and various bridges. Plus, safety harness maneuverability enables practically anyone to experience this liberating feel tree-to-tree. Two KidVentures courses also combine ages four to seven in for some fun.

While tickets must be purchased in person in order to receive this April 21 Earth Day special; there’s plenty of noon to 4p.m. time Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, plus 10a.m. to 4p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to prepare for (or repeat) play any day!