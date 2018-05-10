NEXT WEEK Farm Animal Frolic returns to Quiet Valley May 19 & 20 plus 26 & 27

by ·

“Celebrating the renewal of life that comes with the season of Spring,” Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm presents Farm Animal Frolic, a magnificent opportunity to experience baby animals firsthand. This popular weekend program held May 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th, shares shows, games and hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy.

Entertaining and downright adorable, Farm Animal Frolic focuses on educating with a clever mix of fun taking guests on a journey into how family farms help sustain the nation. Watch chicks hatching from their eggs. Giggle at goats and lambs frolicking about. Feel the soft fur of baby bunnies and more.

As a National Historical Site, Quiet Valley preserves an important piece of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage. Dressed in period clothing, residents reenact the day to day life of a German family who lived and worked the farm which included caring for barnyard babies (along with mommies and daddies) from the 1760s to 1913.

Special presentations are scheduled for both weekends. Sheep shearing runs throughout the day May 19th; plus, Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s Kathy Uhler presents local wildlife 11:30 and 1:30 the 26th. Don’t miss daily outdoor oven tidbits like homemade bread, hot pretzels and cookies.

Farm Animal Frolic takes place rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 ages 3 thru 12. Kids under age 3 are free. All funds raised go to support the mission of this nonprofit farm museum.