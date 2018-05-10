THIS SUMMER’s 5 Festival Forecasts

by ·

Warm weather reaps the rewards to kicking off another fine festival season in the Poconos. Shawnee Mountain shares a flare for collecting some of the top area activities with a timeline you’ve just got to see.

Let’s start with a “green scene” bringing the sights and sounds of the Emerald Isles and Scottish Highlands to Shawnee Celtic Festival Memorial Weekend May 26 and 27. A long standing tradition of live music, delicious food, themed vendors and dedicated kid’s activities continues as this first in the series of highly anticipated events gets underway rain or shine.

After the “green” July 3 bursts on-scene with a 9-9:30 traditional evening fireworks celebration benefitting Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company. Bring a lawn chair and blanket for slopeside seating as outdoor entertainment includes a DJ, Uncle Sam Stilt Walker, Mark Clark’s “All American Magic Show” and a ton of delicious eats. Rain date July 6.

The 14th and 15th invites all to Oktoberfest in July. Experience German culture galore! Craft beers, dancing, live music, even a Bier Stein Olympics and Beer Belly “bragging” contest blend nicely with plenty of wursts, wieners, kielbasa and pierogies.

August adds an agreeable tone to a Sweet Corn & BBQ Festival the 4th and 5th. A western themed gathering with bands, line dancing and the smell of simmering sweet corn plus scrumptious BBQ delights ignites those “scents” of summer.

Before the fall let’s conclude with an aromatic draw, as Labor Day weekend wins over those entranced by garlic-y good artisans with Pocono Garlic & Harvest Festival September 1 and 2. Enjoy cooking demos, wildlife education display, children’s area and more than 65 vendors!