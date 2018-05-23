THIS SUMMER…in the Poconos

by ·

Summers are sensational in the Pocono Mountains! May ignites expectations for monumental outdoor recreation as warm weather seems to build excitement across the board for a variety of things to do.

All eyes, nationally and within a drive, shift to Pocono Raceway as June races seem to set the pace for the start of weekly and weekend stays. Welcoming our “snow birds” back north for extended days, when asked why offer synonymous praise for pristine beauty, plus lakes and streams that share swimming, boating and fishing play.

From the ground up…finds those with a love for aviation exploring the skies. Whether learning to fly or taking an air tour, Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport puts a unique experience easily accessible to all.

Taking the “Pocono” trend topic to indoors adds quaint shops to blend nicely into the mix. Whether a leisurely stroll or souvenir “goal” each destination adds a bucolic feel with country appeal.

Reminding dining delivers outstanding tastes; restaurants offer eat-in options with amazing mountain backdrops and a comfortable atmosphere. Checkout What’s on the Menu and get a link-thru to menus to help choose where to go.

Rather be chef for a day? The Butcher Shoppe inspires you to try a new BBQ experience at home or your vacation rental like alligator, elk, even kangaroo! Eager to advise on proper searing and seasoning, speak up and ask why.

Wrapping up this intro on summer season go’s, let’s close with a reminder to follow This Week in the Poconos editions.