THIS WEEK expand entertaining options

Sharing ideas for outdoor entertaining, The Shoppes at American Candle is embracing summer symbolism for growth. Announcing expansion intentions, this popular Tannersville destination will soon host a Pocono Local Wineries and Breweries section!

Welcoming these “Pieces of the Poconos” on-board gives patrons the chance to partake in an astounding assortment of area wine and craft beers. Whether preparing for a party, casual get-together, or another take-home reason, plans are for Pocono Mountains selections as options.

Recognized as one of the top stroll-thru shops with jewelry, sweets, home decor and more; American Candle owner Kirill Lukov sees the significance of community not only works well for neighboring business networking, it provides an experience of more than expected all on one place. He considers introducing visitors to the region’s vineyards and craft breweries as an exciting way to share what some may be unaware exists in mountains getaways making for an ideal opportunity for a repeat retreat.

Hinting to expect more exciting attractions as they roll out this season, a suggestion for browsing by the store to see when this and more sections are set is an idea all ages can enjoy.