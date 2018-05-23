THIS WEEKEND…Fly-into Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport Sunday May 27

by ·

Flippin’ flapjacks! There’s some Memorial Weekend high flying action set for Sunday, May 27 as Community Aviation Day and Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast takes flight from 8am to 2pm at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport!

Start the day off with a hearty pancake breakfast in the hangar then hang around for helicopter and airplane rides, regional resources, Strive Multisport Mountain Bike demos, an antique car show presented by Mountain Landscaping; plus, an assortment of booths filled with displays and giveaways. There’s even a helicopter candy drop sponsored by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions with loads of candy donated by Walmart!

Created as a means of welcoming the public to the wonders of aviation, this popular Mt. Pocono Rotary community fundraiser has evolved to become quite the holiday weekend draw. Focusing on worthy causes throughout the community, this year’s Rotary selections to receive a portion of the day’s proceeds are Big Brothers Big Sisters and Family Promise organizations.

Aviation Day admission is FREE with Rotarians and volunteers serving up some scrumptious morning delicacies during the Fly-in Drive-in fundraiser breakfast at a cost of $10 for adults and kids under 12 at $6.

Don’t miss FREE plane rides for kids ages 8-17 provided by Young Eagles EAA Program; with helicopter rides bringing in additional dollars for the cause courtesy of Moyer Aviation, Papillon & Moyer and Hi-Tech Helicopters donating airborne excursion ticket sale opportunities.