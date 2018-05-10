THIS WEEK’s Unique Hiking Experience

by ·

Located in Hickory Run State Park, Boulder Field is a National Natural Landmark and a true scenic wonder. A potpourri of loosely-packed boulders which range in size from a few inches to 25′ in length; its contents were left behind after the last ice advance. The surprisingly flat field measures 400′ wide, 1,800′ long and about 10′ deep. Boulders are predominantly red sandstone, and trend from angular shapes in the east side of the field to more rounded shapes in the west.

About 15,000 years ago, such rocky terrain was common throughout the Northeast, but gradual weathering and climate change have led to the coverage or elimination of many boulder fields. Only in special places, such as Hickory Run State Park, do these astounding formations remain.