NEXT WEEK…JUNE 23 You’ll Want to be

Summer defines Barley Creek’s divine splendor setting the stage for all to rave with Summerfest 14 taking over Pint Size Park 4-10 p.m. June 23. Extinguishing any uncertainty, you can rest assured they’ll be phenomenal music with some of the area’s hottest performers like headliners the Maybabies, plus a special appearance by Katie Ruvane.

Throw in tons of fun the whole family can enjoy including inflatables. Plus, special cocktails, tap into Barley Creek’s famous Summerfest Lager, and let’s not forget grills will be firing up great grub!

More than just a pretty (cool) place, Summerfest serves a purpose. With proceeds benefiting Pocono Township community services like ambulance, fire company, police and library resources; this Tannersville orchestrator is worthy of its own round of applause…or to buy-a-round then take-a-pause to propose teams for a friendly wiffleball brawl.

Stop by Barley Creek and grab Summerfest 14 tickets just $10 in advance or you can pay five bucks more at the door taking your total to $15 per person.