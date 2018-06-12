NEXT WEEK…Make Plans June 23 & 24 to Tour

by ·

When selecting Pocono Mountains opportunities some prefer a mild, relaxing destination; others retract calming reservations choosing sort of a “wild life” situation. Ready to accommodate, Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center has set a date that assures anything but a hibernation allure, inviting all to an Open House tour 10-4 June 23 and 24.

You’ll see how this nonprofit, formed in 1983, came to be serving Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton, Wayne, Pike and Luzerne counties by providing professional care for injured and orphaned wildlife. Aiding more than 1000 animals annually; these hawks, owls, even coyotes, also educate the public about natural history and coexisting with a rich, diverse Pennsylvania wildlife population.

The day not only has opportunities to meet Education Ambassadors, a collection of unique animals with intriguing and endearing tales of how they came to the rehabilitation center; it also has live musical performances from some of the area’s top talent. Enjoy a bake sale, plus more for you to explore.

Tour admission takes $9 for adults with kids under age 10 $5 with proceeds helping Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center continue its mission of educating on “The joys and dangers of our wild creatures by teaching and rehabbing our wooded friends.”