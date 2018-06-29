NEXT WEEK’s Holiday Delights & Sights

by ·

July in the Poconos ignites interest in making plans for fireworks and holiday festivities! The mountains lend their own unique touch as nature’s acoustics blend bursts with patriotic tunes across the region.

While dazzling sprays of light capture the night; let’s not forget daylight delights with food, festivals, games and more. Break free from a one day to-do and view events surrounding this year’s mid-week cheer.

Let’s get started with Pocono Mountains day-by-day lineup. Color-coded by vicinity to aid in deciding if you’re where you want to be.