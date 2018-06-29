THIS WEEK Shares Anniversary Savings In-Store

by ·

Bendixen’s Giftware & Boutique blends unique souvenirs and apparel with an opportunity to browse around and see how intriguing a Pocono Mountains destination can be. This not-so-new Pocono Summit “neighbor” attributes a knack for embracing area evolution to its successful Route 940 address decades in the making.

Understanding vacationers and fulltime friends alike can appreciate celebration incentives; they’ve invited all to come commemorate a fabulous 40-Year Anniversary with storewide savings! While signature jams and jellies serve up sweet motivation and an ever-evolving inventory of finds keep fashion in mind; there’s something about percentage price breaks and the word FREE that seems to be what readers would like to see.

Eager to oblige, let’s turn eyes to below as we go through a lineup running June 29 to July 5…