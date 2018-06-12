THIS WEEKEND…Quiet Valley Shares June 16

by ·

For more than 50 years, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm has introduced guests to farm life as it was nearly two centuries ago. Unmasking a friendly atmosphere with farm animals, gardening basics and history, guides portraying the farm’s family members invite all to experience days gone by.

June 16’s Summer Garden Party continues that tradition offering a day’s rendition “Devoted to the art of gardening.” Tour the kitchen garden to learn about herbs and their uses. Explore heirloom vegetables, enjoy food tastings and make a garden-inspired craft.

This year’s “Art in the Garden” feature area offers exhibits inspiring ways to enhance outdoor areas. Adventures at the party include “Fun Foods for Picky Eaters” and “Berry Best Friends—Herb & Berry Desserts.” While older youth and adult crafts like flowered paper boxes, along with, wire and paper birds blend nicely with bee sculptures and flower picture making for tots.

So celebrate the start of Quiet Valley’s Farm Tour season and join in the Summer Garden Party held rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and included in farm tour admission of $10 for adults with kids ages 3-12 $5.