THIS WEEK…A Wednesday Night Only Concert You Won’t Want to Miss

August 10, 2018 by ·

Best known for his portrayal of the “Phantom” in The Phantom of the Opera, don’t miss Franc D’Ambrosio as he brings Broadway to East Stroudsburg! Also experience Musical Director Scott Besser!

Tickets are $25 Adult/ $15 Student

570.460.7671

 

