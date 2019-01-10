Pocono Mountains Resorts Guide

by ·

T’is the season to be jolly because snow play is well underway with This Week in the Pocono’s Ski Guide giving details on the area’s top resorts. Trail map illustrations coax participants where to plan the day’s different level slopes; while mountain stats offer facts for selecting which resort to try the sport day one, day two, day…

As an undeniable history accommodating snow sport enthusiasts exists; reinvention continues to ignite each destination’s ascension to ranks of epic proportions. Watch as every new Guide edition introduces ways locations like Camelback, Shawnee, Blue Mountain, Ski Big Bear and JFBB continue to create memorable experiences.

Starting with Camelback who debuts more than a few new attractions for the season. CBK Park entertains riders of all abilities sharing the Pharaoh and Bactrain trail ‘show park’. Relocating the terrain park even opens up over 15 acres of new beginner trails. Plus, the new Scarab’s freshly cut trail enables access West to the East side of the mountain connecting skiers and riders from quad to the next.

Now, Camelback’s ski-in/ski-out access offers another awesome experience inviting a unique dining adventure. Whether craving a base lodge Berrelli’s Family Style Italian bite; or ‘up’ for an amazing view from Kartrite’s Summit House each in-resort restaurant offers the ability to stick around for longer slope time!

Review Camelback and all our Ski Guide collection for a spot near you!

Grab Camelback Mountain Resort Tickets for awesome terrain experiences plus the unique Galactic Snowtubing phenomenon. All sorts of at-the-resort opportunities include ski-in ski-out dining at Kartrite’s Summit House and Berrelli’s plus Aquatopia Waterpark fun!

Just off I-80 at Exit 299 onto PA-715 in Tannersville

Grab Shawnee Mountain Ski Area Tickets and explore an ideal choice for intermediate skiers plus a top learn-to-ski center. Shawnee hosts an outstanding lineup of events throughout the season and beyond.

Just off I-80 at Exit 309 in Shawnee-on-Delaware

Close to New Jersey near Delaware Water Gap

Grab Blue Mountain Resort Tickets—just 90 minutes outside New York and Philadelphia, Blue brings about some seriously fun trails on PA’s highest vertical at a 1082 drop and 1543 elevation above sea level.

Near Palmerton in the northern part of Lehigh Valley

Easy access from I-80 to PA-33

From Pocono Plateau down PA-115 South – US-209 – Spruce Hollow Road

Grab Jack Frost Mountain Ski Area Tickets—the majority of Jack Frost’s trails are intermediate and advanced, but beginners don’t despair give a shot then head over to Big Boulder as your Jack Frost lift ticket also entitles you to enjoy a ton of fun at there beginner-level trails. Jack Frost features day skiing only.

Exit 95 off I-476 in Blakeslee

Just off Route 940

Close to Arrowhead Lake, Locust Lake and Lake Naomi communities

Grab Big Boulder Ski Area Tickets—rated a “Top 5 Terrain Park on the East Coast of Canada and the United States” by Transworld Snowboarding, sports meticulously groomed runs and expert-built features ideal for all levels. Often the evening run after a day at sister-slopes, Jack Frost.

Across the road (Route 940) from Frost in Lake Harmony

Off Route 903 from the new I-476 interchange Exit 87

Grab Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain Tickets—a family-friendly resort located in the most northern tier of the Pocono Mountains on the scenic Upper Delaware River. Also open for night skiing most nights, Big Bear is ideal for after-school activities.

Exit 34 off I-84 in Lackawaxen

About a half hour outside Lake Wallenpaupack

Find Your Trails to Explore Below & GO…