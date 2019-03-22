FISH FACTS

by ·

PA Trout Season is Right Around the Corner

With Pennsylvania’s Trout Season’s April 13 start in a matter of weeks, let’s reel-in a fish fact. Thanks to Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Walt Dietz, we’ve got a line on a few popular PA Trout.

Did you know… Pennsylvania has several species of fish from the trout & salmon family pursued by anglers each year, with the native Brook Trout seizing the title of Pennsylvania’s Official State Fish!

Other trout in Commonwealth inland waters include Rainbow, Brown

& Lake Trout. Brook & Lake Trout are the only native trout to our state

& are actually members of the char genus related to the Arctic Char from the Far North.