Explore a Break-IN Escape Situation

This Week shares more interior to-do’s across the area, where participants can try a unique escape room experience! Trap Door Escape Room’s 3000 square-foot warehouse offers a clever take on the great escape as the participant’s objective is to break INTO a storyline.



Now playing CURE Z, this 2-hour 10+ room attraction invites guests in on the action of uncovering clues to revealing an antivirus and

save mankind type storyline.



