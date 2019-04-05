Great Wolf Lodge Renovations

by ·

Expansion Appeal Seals the Deal

PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer Murray Hennessy (right) digs into unveiling Great Wolf Lodge’s latest attraction Oliver’s Mining Company alongside General Manager Bill Colavito and resort icon Wiley the Wolf.

HOWL Great Wolf Lodge ever expand the Poconos Mountains lodge’s attraction steadfast since 2005? By doing just THAT! Expansion appeal, seals the deal with the mega resort revealing a $12 million Phase I renovation.



From 400+ rooms receiving a modernized “refresh” with deep rustic tones keeping the signature Northwood’s theme; to blending familiar shops like Dunkin’ Donuts to stop by on the way to the waterpark. Intentions are to ignite enthusiasm, comfort and amazement throughout.

Digging right in with attractions, the new Oliver’s Mining Company creates an awesome addition to the destination interaction. Add-in innovative dry-play area opportunities surrounding the indoor waterpark; and family-friendly entertainment escalates!



General Manager Bill Colavito smiles explaining Great Wolf’s intent is an investment in “Continuing to impact the guest experience.”



Magnifying Phase II plans for completion this summer, Great Wolf Lodge Chief Executive Officer Murray Hennessy shares added temptations including a Great Wolf version of Build-a-Bear where an obvious wolf creation would be the star on scene .



Announcing Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop, a Birthday/Celebration room, plus, “One or two other surprises” he grins, “Seeing it all come together is exciting” with an in for fun at Great Wolf.